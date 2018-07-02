Letter to the editor: This proud deplorable is pro-American
As I sit and ponder my status as a deplorable I wonder if I am truly capable of making the right decisions.
I don't always have a self-described intellectual handy to guide me in my decisions. I don't subscribe to liberalism or political correctness, so I wonder to myself: Can I tell in my heart if I love my country? Am I capable of protecting my family and showing them what to do to make their lives better (following the law, obeying basic rules and showing common courtesies to others)? Can I think for myself? Do I put illegals ahead of American citizens? Do I want to protect our borders from numerous problems?
And what makes me want to continue as a deplorable? That's easy. For years I have described myself as a pro-American conservative. So if that equates to being a deplorable then I must remain a deplorable. And as an added note I believe that Hillary Clinton belongs in jail.
John W. Newhouse
Shaler