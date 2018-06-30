Letter: Sewickley veteran thanks those who helped get banners installed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those who helped with banners thanked

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the officers and members of the Sewickley VFW, veterans, families of veterans, and community supporters, we would like to thank Jim Edson and the Bartlett Tree Services for offering a bucket truck to see that the veterans banners were installed.

Special thanks to council member John Dunn and his wife who got the ball rolling on this program by beginning to install the banners themselves.

Also thanks to Sewickley Borough for providing the labor for this task.

The installation of these banners serves as a lasting memory of these local patriots who left their homes and families to answer their country's call to service.

For those families who purchased the banners, this is a lasting tribute to their loved ones.

We thank them also for speaking out forcefully about seeing that the banners get installed.

Hopefully we continue to salute these veterans and remember them by posting the banners in future years.

Gary Farole

USMC, Vietnam veteran