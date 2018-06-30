Letter to the editor: Reality check on family separation, police & protests

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since public discourse has descended into mindless emotionalism with little regard for facts, a “reality check” seems to be in order:

1. Although it is unfortunate and sad, it is often necessary and appropriate to separate children from parents who have committed a crime; this is especially true if the parent in question committed a crime with their child in tow.

2. In Tennessee v. Garner, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the police are authorized to use deadly force against fleeing felons they deem to be dangerous. Example: A suspected ax murderer fleeing from the police may be viewed as dangerous even if he does not have an ax on him at the time.

3. People do not have a constitutional right to block streets and highways; these actions infringe on the rights of others and pose a public safety risk.

Race is irrelevant to the above observations — just sayin'.

Donald Liddick Jr.

Bullskin