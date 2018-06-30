Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Border, ICE agents should not be demonized

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

It is very upsetting to watch the media, Democrats and especially the radical left demonize border agents as Nazis and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as terrorists. In watching real coverage of what they do with illegal immigrants, I saw little evidence for these harsh accusations. A photo of children in cages was from 2014 when Obama was president. I do see children behind chain-link fences, which provides visibility to deter abuse or violence.

Approximately 50 percent of border agents are Hispanic; most are compassionate; some use their own money to purchase toys for the children. ICE agents have a difficult job and often have to apprehend criminals for deportation, and have been vilified so as to put their own lives in jeopardy.

For us to charge these people with protecting our borders and then call them Nazis and racists is akin to our policy of sending our young men to fight a war in Vietnam only for them to return to be spit on and called “baby killers.” Or to ask our police to protect our communities while assuming that they are in the wrong before any examination of the facts.

Without these people America would have no borders, which I suspect is the objective. If we can't separate children from adults, many of whom are smugglers, we must either imprison them with their parents (President Trump's executive order), turn them back or allow them into our country, which, once again, makes borders a meaningless concept.

Michael Contes

New Kensington

