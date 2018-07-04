Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Paying for good gun ideas

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:53 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Regarding R.F. Brecht's letter “Use common sense to stop gun madness” : I basically agree with you, with the following comments.

• Fingerprint technology is still 10 years out. If it was viable, the military would already have it. And the cost to the average citizen would make these weapons too expensive to buy.

• On helping those with mental illness: The government has closed many mental health facilities around the country and in Pennsylvania also. The question is cost. How much do you want your taxes to go up to fund new facilities? And insurance companies would fight it all the way.

• You say, “Do not turn our schools and other public places into armed camps with gun-packing teachers.” As a retired Florida deputy, I have trouble understanding your position on this one. Legally licensed citizens with concealed-carry permits wear holstered concealed weapons in public all the time. I don't have a problem with this, as nationwide the number of permit-carriers who commit any crime is less than .02 percent. And only teachers who want to be trained and armed would have the opportunity to do so.

Clearly, what we are doing today isn't working. You have the right ideas; you just need to explain how we pay for it.

David V. Colton

Slippery Rock

