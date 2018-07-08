Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Greensburg needs piggy banks for parking

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

After “ Greensburg business owners hope to bring home the bacon ” maybe you could change the plan for a pig in the window to a piggy bank that would spit out quarters to those of us who would love to spend more time in town but find the parking fees ridiculous. Just a trip to the YMCA for an exercise class costs me $2 for two hours, and mailing a package at the post office another 50 cents to stand in line. Do I really want to feed the meter more quarters just to have a stroll through the shops or have lunch? This senior cannot afford this on a regular basis.

Patricia Gallagher

Greensburg

