Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Ban Styrofoam

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:14 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

If someone said we live in a world where the government accepts that an everyday product is so toxic it is likely to cause cancer, there would be outrage. If someone said that these same products were found inside the bodies of almost half of all marine life, there would be outrage. If someone said that they essentially never biodegrade and will always remain on the planet, continuing to destabilize the physical health of both humans and sea creatures, there would be outrage.

This is Earth. And the toxic material behind this? Styrofoam. 500,000 tons of Styrofoam are buried in American landfills every year. The Empire State Building is 365,000 tons. Styrofoam is 95 percent air and is much less dense, making up 30 percent of American landfills. A large portion inevitably ends up in marine ecosystems, where animals mistake it for food. Worse, Styrofoam is listed as “reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen (substance that causes cancer)” by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Only the constituents have the power to show the outrage they deserve. Use your voice and your vote for a cleaner, safer, and healthier planet.

Luke Chinman

Squirrel Hill

