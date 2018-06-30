Sounding off: No girls in Boy Scouts, please

I am 17 years old and I have been a part of Boy Scouts for more than five years. I am working toward the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Boys Scouts of America is called Boy Scouts for a reason. It is designed to teach young boys to become men. Can I join the Girl Scouts? No. The Girl Scouts isn't letting boys into its program.

It will be only a matter of time until a girl accuses a boy of sexual harassment or for a girl to get pregnant. My troop has permitted two girls to join and they have participated in camping trips and are working on merit badges, even though they are not supposed to join until February 2019. This is unfair and untrustworthy; a Boy Scout is trustworthy.

I joined Boy Scouts to do and to talk about guy activity. If girls want to be Eagle Scouts, then the Girl Scouts should step up. The Boy Scouts has worked well for 108 years, so why does it have to change?

I am 100 percent against girls joining and ruining Boy Scouts.

Chris Fowler, Tarentum

Amazon tax breaks

Local lawmakers are touting the city's chances of winning Amazon's second headquarters, better known as HQ2, but no one is being transparent or candid about the tax breaks and other corporate welfare the city offered the tech giant as part of a sweetheart deal.

Pittsburgh and other Pennsylvania cities have a long history of over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to using taxpayer dollars to attract large corporations in the name of economic development. Gov. Tom Wolf seems content to repeat these mistakes, already having promised more than $1 billion in tax giveaways to lure Amazon. But Wolf does not say where he will get that $1 billion.

Pennsylvania has already given out more in corporate tax breaks than any other state over the past decade. Is your small business getting the same tax break? Enough is enough.

After years of raw deals, why should we trust our lawmakers that a deal with Amazon will be any different? If Pittsburgh lawmakers are going to be giving billions of our dollars to one of the richest companies in the world, we have a right to know what is in the deal before they empty our wallets.

Elias P. Kazas, Pennsbury Village

The writer is owner of Mahoney's Restaurant and Lounge, Downtown.

Open your homes to immigrants

All of the Hollywood people and Democrat politicians, along with members of the mainstream media, should offer to take these poor illegal immigrants into their homes, pay for their food, clothing and medical care, and pay to educate them in the finest private schools and college. As they wail about the way our government is treating these people who broke our laws and dragged children across deserts and miles of the Mexican countryside, it's the least they can do.

I don't see the pope tearing down the huge walls surrounding the Vatican to allow illegal migrants in there, either. I wonder why?

John T. Watson, North Huntingdon

Optimism can ease Trump Syndrome

“Trump Syndrome,” the newly spread worldwide disease, has hit millions who cannot seem to kick the endless negative thoughts, night-time sweats and rolling tweets while wishing for the failure of a president who actually is doing something to change not only our country, but our world.

No one seemed to have any of the symptoms until his unexpected win in 2016. The liberal television personalities and media platforms constantly gushed about our last president who received a Nobel Peace Prize — for what again? I am so glad to have someone in the most powerful seat in our country who loves the American people and wants what is good for us all. Remember the symptom, “He has his finger on the nuclear button and is unstable and unfit for office”? Look what happened in Singapore.

From what I can see, Trump is not in office for personal gain, is competent and very smart, and works tirelessly to strike deals to tighten the American belt of excessive waste and not give handouts to keep bullies at bay. Many people feel we should give handouts to everyone, even those countries who do business with the U.S. and expect us to not be reciprocated in tariffs and taxes.

This disease is only a four-year term with possible re-election, but why suffer that long? A bit of optimism could relieve the symptoms and help get you through the next few years.

Renee Deglau, Hempfield

Does Mrs. Trump care?

The actions of our leaders in the Trump era are often shocking, but the recent trip to Texas by Mrs. Trump, ostensibly to show sympathy for the immigrant children forcibly separated from their parents, is an extreme example of their cynicism.

On the one hand, her carefully orchestrated trip was an apparent gesture of sympathy for the children's plight, obviously meant to placate the majority of citizens who are appalled by the government's actions. On the other hand, the message on the back of her jacket, “I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?” was, I believe, meant to show the hard-nosed anti-immigrant element of the Trump base that she really didn't mean it.

This well-publicized trip shows again how this administration is cynically concerned only with its own interests and is willing to blatently disregard appropriate standards of common humanity in order to achieve them.

Charles Henry, Greensburg

Focus on real problems

I wonder about the letter-writer who came home and found his wife dead ( “Guarding privacy during emergencies” ). His only concern seemed to be the paramedics going through her purse. Or the letter-writer who claims President Trump has lied 3,000 times ( “Answering three questions” ). Who was counting, how was it documented and, compared to the lies told by Presidents Clinton or Obama, how does it rank? Such silliness.

My concern is illegal immigrants being deported without their children. Exactly how does that solve a problem? I am against illegal immigrants but when they are deported, their children should go with them. Otherwise, we simply solve one problem and create another.

The answer cannot possibly be to lock them up together. Then we support all of them. Register their names in the court, send them home and let them come back when their case is called. Although I really don't understand the need for court. They are illegal; case closed.

Eileen Condie, Hempfield

Political vs. religious beliefs

Let me get this straight: A business owner refuses service to Sarah Sanders because she works for President Trump, and the liberal left, Democrats and mainstream media think it's a great day for America, but a business owner refuses to make a wedding cake for a gay couple because it goes against his beliefs, and he is vilified and ends up going before the Supreme Court. Anyone else see a problem there? Or does one individual's set of political beliefs trump another individual's religious beliefs?

John Gregory Parks, McKeesport