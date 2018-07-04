Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
'Potentially deadly' floods worsen in Allegheny County
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Give us the facts on Antwon Rose shooting

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:53 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

It's time for the media to give it a rest. Stop showing the protesters. Quit glorifying Antwon Rose. Show some impartiality. Give the public facts.

Quit calling this a “routine traffic stop.” It was not. It was a felony stop. Occupants are ordered to stay in the car and show their hands. When Rose chose to flee, the game changed immediately.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Tennessee v. Garner that a police officer may use deadly force on a fleeing suspect if he or she has “probable cause to believe the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

The officer receives a reports of a shooting, sees a car matching the description of the one involved, including gunshot damage, and makes a felony stop. The subject flees. In the officer's mind, this subject was involved, has a gun and is now a threat to the community. What would any reasonable person think?

Remember, it's his duty to protect and serve the community. Based on his information, this is the car, the actor is seated where shots came from, and he flees. Who knows what he will do next? Shoot someone else? Jack a car? The officer knows he must protect the community. In his mind, that is what he did.

Regardless of what will be proven, the officer, acting in good faith on his information, did indeed have probable cause to believe that Rose posed a serious threat to others.

Come on media, include some of this in your reports, so they are not so biased.

Dale Gabriel

Salem

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me