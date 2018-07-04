Letter to the editor: Give us the facts on Antwon Rose shooting

It's time for the media to give it a rest. Stop showing the protesters. Quit glorifying Antwon Rose. Show some impartiality. Give the public facts.

Quit calling this a “routine traffic stop.” It was not. It was a felony stop. Occupants are ordered to stay in the car and show their hands. When Rose chose to flee, the game changed immediately.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Tennessee v. Garner that a police officer may use deadly force on a fleeing suspect if he or she has “probable cause to believe the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

The officer receives a reports of a shooting, sees a car matching the description of the one involved, including gunshot damage, and makes a felony stop. The subject flees. In the officer's mind, this subject was involved, has a gun and is now a threat to the community. What would any reasonable person think?

Remember, it's his duty to protect and serve the community. Based on his information, this is the car, the actor is seated where shots came from, and he flees. Who knows what he will do next? Shoot someone else? Jack a car? The officer knows he must protect the community. In his mind, that is what he did.

Regardless of what will be proven, the officer, acting in good faith on his information, did indeed have probable cause to believe that Rose posed a serious threat to others.

Come on media, include some of this in your reports, so they are not so biased.

Dale Gabriel

Salem