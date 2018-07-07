Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: A skewed Supreme Court is dangerous

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 7, 2018

Updated 11 hours ago

It is clear that most Republicans in Congress have surrendered their souls to the will and whim of an unscrupulous president. Now they are in a rush to maneuver another Trumpling onto the Supreme Court. Their base automatically cheers. Are they aware that a skewed Supreme Court revokes our nation's ideal of liberty and justice for all? Are they aware that a one-sided Supreme Court defaces our rule of law? Have they thought past the current mania to consider the ways in which these changes might backfire on their future generations?

Perhaps they should ponder the words of John Adams. In his book “A Defence of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America,” he warns that history from all ages teaches that when executive power and legislative power are not kept separate, the executive “… will corrupt the legislature as necessarily as rust corrupts iron, or as arsenic poisons the human body; and when the legislature is corrupted, the people are undone.”

The Legislature has swilled the executive's gold-tinted hemlock with gusto. Rule of law is on life support. Unless we raise our voices, we the people are undone.

Donna Rauen

Burgettstown

