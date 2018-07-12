Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: How to destroy a democracy

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

The surest way to destroy a democracy is simply to kill those who represent the opposition. But this is kind of bloody and might exhaust the NRA’s cache of guns and bullets.

The second surest way is to suppress the vote of those likely to disagree with your position. This is a more civilized method of committing civic homicide by disenfranchising, and thus disappearing people. And in recent years there have been documented 22 Republican-controlled state legislatures guilty of this practice — by eliminating polling places, reducing voting hours, instituting unreasonable photo ID regulations and other “legal” ploys. (Rep. Mike Turzai tried it in Pennsylvania a few years back.)

What astounds me is why any patriotic American would want to belong to a political party that espouses destruction, or even weakening, the bedrock principle of our democracy, i.e. the right to vote, especially by minorities and the poor.

Hiding behind allegations of widespread fraud, Republican apologists have yet to provide any proof. Of the 135 million ballots cast nationwide last November, there were just four cases of documented fraud — including an Iowa woman who voted twice for Trump. Numerous studies have shown that voter fraud is rarer than death by lightning.

I throw down the gauntlet, and await one, just one, Republican honest enough to admit the party’s complicity in voter suppression — apologize for it, and repudiate the practice. As you might gather, I am not holding my breath.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me