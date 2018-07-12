Letter to the editor: How to destroy a democracy

The surest way to destroy a democracy is simply to kill those who represent the opposition. But this is kind of bloody and might exhaust the NRA’s cache of guns and bullets.

The second surest way is to suppress the vote of those likely to disagree with your position. This is a more civilized method of committing civic homicide by disenfranchising, and thus disappearing people. And in recent years there have been documented 22 Republican-controlled state legislatures guilty of this practice — by eliminating polling places, reducing voting hours, instituting unreasonable photo ID regulations and other “legal” ploys. (Rep. Mike Turzai tried it in Pennsylvania a few years back.)

What astounds me is why any patriotic American would want to belong to a political party that espouses destruction, or even weakening, the bedrock principle of our democracy, i.e. the right to vote, especially by minorities and the poor.

Hiding behind allegations of widespread fraud, Republican apologists have yet to provide any proof. Of the 135 million ballots cast nationwide last November, there were just four cases of documented fraud — including an Iowa woman who voted twice for Trump. Numerous studies have shown that voter fraud is rarer than death by lightning.

I throw down the gauntlet, and await one, just one, Republican honest enough to admit the party’s complicity in voter suppression — apologize for it, and repudiate the practice. As you might gather, I am not holding my breath.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum