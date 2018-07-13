Letter to the editor: Trump a man of action
Updated 7 hours ago
Trump man of action
And the anti-Trump blathering goes on. A recent letter-writer fears that our president is exercising unlimited powers ( “Crisis is upon us,” June 29, TribLIVE). I guess he and others got used to the lack of any significant economic or international progress by his predecessor.
Perhaps the anti-Trump mob would like to have a tax increase, a lackluster economy and continuing standoffs with the vicious North Korean dictator. Heaven forbid our president should engage in conversations with the Russian dictator to see if some more people can be relieved of their chains of oppression!
It seems to me that this president is a man of action, sporting the banner of a free-enterprise system. You know, we could have had Hillary as our president, but what an embarrassment that would have been, making excuses for her likely lackluster economy.
Jim Benford
Oakmont