Letter to the editor: Lies don't help on immigration
Updated 7 hours ago
The current tenant of the Oval Office continues to spew his lies, stating that the Democrats are for “open borders” and illegal immigrants were “pouring in” under the Obama administration. The facts are that Obama officials were acting under the same laws as this president’s officials. During his first term, Obama was dubbed the “deporter in chief.” The difference is that the concentration then was on deporting people who had broken the laws and there were no family separations. Obama asked Congress for more funds to deal with the border issue and was denied.
This is a complex problem that is not easily solved. There are no “good” or “easy” solutions because we are dealing with human beings who are in distress and need shelter and food while their cases are processed. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have wrestled with this issue; the only new development is that this administration separated families, including those with small children, with no plan for reunification. This is a new policy, not a law, and is both inhumane and ineffective.
Karen Stewart
Hempfield