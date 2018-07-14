Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Muslims work to dispel bigotry of hate

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Another month, another absurd stunt by Geert Wilders, a staunch critic of Islam. In his latest provocative action, under the false pretense of free speech, Wilders is organizing a “draw Muhammad” cartoon competition in his party’s office in the Dutch Parliament. Only this time, the Dutch counterterrorism agency has signed off on it.

Wilders, it seems, has lost interest in academic debates or has finally realized that Islamic teachings that can’t be logically rebuked or defeated transcend his dogmatic beliefs. He is now resorting to cheap, uncanny tactics to perhaps squeeze a frenzied reaction from some crazy Muslims who, in their ignorance, will threaten him and his associates with violence so he can show the world how Islamic teachings are synonymous with intolerance — and to appease his right-wing supporters. I caution Muslims against showing such un-Islamic ignorance.

As an Ahmadi Muslim, such benighted actions hurt my sentiments, but my only reaction is to refute ignorance with the jihad of the pen. After all, the pen is mightier than the sword, and Prophet Muhammad taught Muslims that, “The ink of a scholar is holier than the blood of a martyr.”

To Wilders and the like, from the bottom of my heart, I invite all to read about true Islam here — www.trueislam.com — and dispel the bigotry of hate.

Nayyar Ahmed

Robinson

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me