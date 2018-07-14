Letter to the editor: Muslims work to dispel bigotry of hate

Another month, another absurd stunt by Geert Wilders, a staunch critic of Islam. In his latest provocative action, under the false pretense of free speech, Wilders is organizing a “draw Muhammad” cartoon competition in his party’s office in the Dutch Parliament. Only this time, the Dutch counterterrorism agency has signed off on it.

Wilders, it seems, has lost interest in academic debates or has finally realized that Islamic teachings that can’t be logically rebuked or defeated transcend his dogmatic beliefs. He is now resorting to cheap, uncanny tactics to perhaps squeeze a frenzied reaction from some crazy Muslims who, in their ignorance, will threaten him and his associates with violence so he can show the world how Islamic teachings are synonymous with intolerance — and to appease his right-wing supporters. I caution Muslims against showing such un-Islamic ignorance.

As an Ahmadi Muslim, such benighted actions hurt my sentiments, but my only reaction is to refute ignorance with the jihad of the pen. After all, the pen is mightier than the sword, and Prophet Muhammad taught Muslims that, “The ink of a scholar is holier than the blood of a martyr.”

To Wilders and the like, from the bottom of my heart, I invite all to read about true Islam here — www.trueislam.com — and dispel the bigotry of hate.

Nayyar Ahmed

Robinson

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.