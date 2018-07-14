Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Despite Janus, union workers stand united

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Union workers united

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a blatant attack to weaken unions and hurt working families in its decision in the Janus v. AFSCME case. This lawsuit is an attempt to divide working people.

I believe that unions are needed now more than ever. I love my union job with the Deer Lakes School District. It started out as a temporary position, but 23 years later, I’m still here. My good union job has sustained me through some of the toughest times in my life.

In states like Wisconsin that already have laws similar to what Janus will bring, workers are already being hit hard. They’ve seen their wages dip $6,000 a year on average. Infant mortality rates are higher, as are poverty rates and workplace fatalities.

While corporations and wealthy special interests think they are holding us back, workers are uniting like never before. Young people are joining unions in record numbers. We’ve found support from state Reps. Maureen Madden and Thomas Mehaffie III, who co-sponsored legislation that will make it easier for people to join unions.

Working people have come together in the past to stand united. That’s what we plan to do now.

Reva Aber-Butler

Fawn

The writer is a member of Service Employees International Union, Local 32B.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me