Letter to the editor: Despite Janus, union workers stand united

Union workers united

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a blatant attack to weaken unions and hurt working families in its decision in the Janus v. AFSCME case. This lawsuit is an attempt to divide working people.

I believe that unions are needed now more than ever. I love my union job with the Deer Lakes School District. It started out as a temporary position, but 23 years later, I’m still here. My good union job has sustained me through some of the toughest times in my life.

In states like Wisconsin that already have laws similar to what Janus will bring, workers are already being hit hard. They’ve seen their wages dip $6,000 a year on average. Infant mortality rates are higher, as are poverty rates and workplace fatalities.

While corporations and wealthy special interests think they are holding us back, workers are uniting like never before. Young people are joining unions in record numbers. We’ve found support from state Reps. Maureen Madden and Thomas Mehaffie III, who co-sponsored legislation that will make it easier for people to join unions.

Working people have come together in the past to stand united. That’s what we plan to do now.

Reva Aber-Butler

Fawn

The writer is a member of Service Employees International Union, Local 32B.