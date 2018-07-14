Sounding off: Ashamed of Allegheny County's 'pride'

I am ashamed to live in Allegheny County, where the very liberal county government sanctions the Pittsburgh Pride Festival. Not everyone in Allegheny County shares the same views on LGBTs as our mayor. The festival gives Pittsburgh a bad image, and it doesn't reflect the opposition to LGBT that many county residents have.

The law mandates that LGBTs cannot be objects of discrimination. Indeed, sometimes I think they have more rights than straight people. Sometimes I feel my rights are being taken away.

It is not 1984. I have the right to hold my personal opinion on homosexuality and transgender. I believe both are immoral and perverted. Keep it to yourself, and you don't deserve any special treatment. Bisexuals can spread AIDS to the straight community.

Westmoreland County officials and residents have it right: Don't discriminate, but don't encourage LGBTs. Opponents of LGBTs should be able to express their opinion without ridicule or government harassment. The First Amendment applies to everyone, not just the LGBTs.

Kathleen Bollinger, Fawn

Elite haters in control of Democratic Party

Are the American people finally starting to get it? The "progressive left" over time has finally told us what they really think about us, in their own words. The icing on the cake was the recent IG report. Let's review:

• President Obama on the working class: "... they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion ... ."

• Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder (after we elected the first black president): "... in things racial we have always been and continue to be, in too many ways, essentially a nation of cowards."

• Hillary Clinton: "... you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."

• MIT professor Jonathan Gruber (an architect of the Affordable Care Act): "... call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever. But basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass."

• FBI agent Peter Strzok, on Trump's election: "We'll stop it."

• An anonymous FBI agent: "Trump's supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy (expletive)."

These elite haters have taken control of the Democratic Party I once belonged to, and they're still in denial of why Trump won. They're the best re-election campaign assets Trump could hope for.

Tom Gallant, Findlay

The writer is a Findlay Township supervisor.

A skewed Supreme Court is dangerous

It is clear that most Republicans in Congress have surrendered their souls to the will and whim of an unscrupulous president. Now they are in a rush to maneuver another Trumpling onto the Supreme Court. Their base automatically cheers. Are they aware that a skewed Supreme Court revokes our nation's ideal of liberty and justice for all? Are they aware that a one-sided Supreme Court defaces our rule of law? Have they thought past the current mania to consider the ways in which these changes might backfire on their future generations?

Perhaps they should ponder the words of John Adams. In his book "A Defence of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America," he warns that history from all ages teaches that when executive power and legislative power are not kept separate, the executive "... will corrupt the legislature as necessarily as rust corrupts iron, or as arsenic poisons the human body; and when the legislature is corrupted, the people are undone."

The Legislature has swilled the executive's gold-tinted hemlock with gusto. Rule of law is on life support. Unless we raise our voices, we the people are undone.

Donna Rauen, Burgettstown

End dogs' suffering in other countries

Regarding the article "Monroeville pet shop owner to rescue dogs from Korean dog meat farms" (June 7): I'm extremely thankful for James McGreehan's plans to rescue dogs. I want to provide additional information on this horrific industry that the article didn't mention and encourage those who are able to support rescues working to help these animals. Dogs (and cats) are eaten daily in other countries and this is often dismissed as "part of the culture." During this year's Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China June 21-30, 10,000-plus dogs were tortured and slaughtered and then consumed.

Some people question how this is any different from the U.S. butchering pigs, cows, chickens, etc. I don't think people are aware of the drastic difference in the treatment of these animals. Our small-town farmers don't torture their animals before butchering. Anyone with an ounce of compassion makes death for livestock as quick as possible.

Contrast that with videos that show festivalgoers laughing while holding up living dogs by ropes wrapped around their necks. Rescue organizations have witnessed dogs being boiled, skinned and burned with blow torches while alive and having their paws and tails cut off -- all in front of other dogs awaiting a similar fate. I can't imagine their absolute terror and pain.

Andrea Halfhill, Salem

How to destroy a democracy

The surest way to destroy a democracy is simply to kill those who represent the opposition. But this is kind of bloody and might exhaust the NRA's cache of guns and bullets.

The second surest way is to suppress the vote of those likely to disagree with your position. This is a more civilized method of committing civic homicide by disenfranchising, and thus disappearing people. And in recent years there have been documented 22 Republican-controlled state legislatures guilty of this practice -- by eliminating polling places, reducing voting hours, instituting unreasonable photo ID regulations and other "legal" ploys. (Rep. Mike Turzai tried it in Pennsylvania a few years back.)

What astounds me is why any patriotic American would want to belong to a political party that espouses destruction, or even weakening, the bedrock principle of our democracy, i.e. the right to vote, especially by minorities and the poor.

Hiding behind allegations of widespread fraud, Republican apologists have yet to provide any proof. Of the 135 million ballots cast nationwide last November, there were just four cases of documented fraud -- including an Iowa woman who voted twice for Trump. Numerous studies have shown that voter fraud is rarer than death by lightning.

I throw down the gauntlet, and await one, just one, Republican honest enough to admit the party's complicity in voter suppression -- apologize for it, and repudiate the practice. As you might gather, I am not holding my breath.

Robert Jedrzejewski, Tarentum

Lies don't help on immigration

The current tenant of the Oval Office continues to spew his lies, stating that the Democrats are for "open borders" and illegal immigrants were "pouring in" under the Obama administration. The facts are that Obama officials were acting under the same laws as this president's officials. During his first term, Obama was dubbed the "deporter in chief." The difference is that the concentration then was on deporting people who had broken the laws and there were no family separations. Obama asked Congress for more funds to deal with the border issue and was denied.

This is a complex problem that is not easily solved. There are no "good" or "easy" solutions because we are dealing with human beings who are in distress and need shelter and food while their cases are processed. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have wrestled with this issue; the only new development is that this administration separated families, including those with small children, with no plan for reunification. This is a new policy, not a law, and is both inhumane and ineffective.

Karen Stewart, Hempfield

Arnold's Karen Peconi is a good mayor

I have known Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi all of my and her life. She is the most honest and trustworthy person I know. Her remarks were taken out of context and complete meaning ("Arnold's Karen Peconi remains hard to find amid Facebook controversy," July 2). I was born and raised in Arnold and now live in Las Vegas but stay in touch with my family and friends there. The city has not had a good mayor like Peconi since Willie DeMao.

Robert Palochik, Las Vegas