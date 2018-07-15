Letter to the editor: Retiring Brackenridge police chief class act

Police chief a class act

I would like to thank you for the excellent and heartfelt article on the retirement of Brackenridge Police Chief Jamie Bock in your Valley News Dispatch edition ( “Brackenridge police chief gets retirement surprise — from a man he arrested a decade ago,” June 24, TribLIVE). Like many lifelong residents of Brackenridge, I was fortunate enough to be lifelong friends with Jamie, and no one could ask for a better friend.

As chief, he was always respectful, polite and sincere. He did his job, but was always willing to help someone or give a break when he could. When you saw him off the job, he always had kind words or a pleasant greeting. He followed quite a list of classy Brackenridge police chiefs, but continuing in the footsteps and legacy of his late father, Robert Bock, was most meaningful. You made your father, mother and entire family proud, Jamie, along with all of the past chiefs and members of the Brackenridge Police Department and the entire borough of Brackenridge.

A class act you are, and a hard act to follow. Hopefully others will follow your lead and guidance. Being remembered as a beloved chief of police is a great accomplishment. Being known as a true friend and neighbor to all, and an outstanding citizen and individual, speaks volumes.

I know I speak for many when I say thank you, Jamie, for your dedication to our community and all of its residents. Congratulations, good luck and God bless our friend.

Ed Svitek

Brackenridge