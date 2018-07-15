Letter to the editor: The rest of the world respects US, Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When I hear the anti-Trump media outlets “report” that there is “rapid decline in respect abroad for America,” I wonder if the “scholars” putting out this fake news even read about the rest of the world.

In recent European elections, 70 percent of Italian voters voted for far-right parties (more far right than President Trump). In Germany the rightist party (AFD) got more votes than ever before on a platform of immigration control (very Trumpian).

The European Union member nations recently held a summit to discuss the problem of migrants flooding into their countries. A proposed solution was the formation of detention centers on the North African coast to stem the flow (much like Trump’s Mexican border strategy).

On the other side of the globe in Myanmar a gentle Buddhist woman, the mother of Burmese democracy and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, talks very much like Trump on the issue of Muslim terrorism regarding her own country’s problems with its Rohingya Muslim minority.

In Israel, they’ve named a square in Jerusalem after Trump.

Yet fake-news purveyors force-feed us propaganda that the world has “declining respect for America” due to that icky Trump and his nastiness.

Perhaps the “loss of respect for the U.S.” is due to the slow-motion coup d’etat underway wherein Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Democrats are behaving like a third-world secret police goon squad, all aided and abetted by a truth-allergic, corrupt media that cheerleads for the slow suffocation/strangling of our democracy.

C. Colpo

Burgettstown