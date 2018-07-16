Letter to the editor: Plan ahead for next Buffett concert

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the Editor | Monday, July 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Just read the article about the fans stuck in line at the Jimmy Buffett concert July 7 ( “No refunds, but stuck Jimmy Buffett fans to get ‘concert cash’,” July 10, TribLIVE). I’m sorry for them, but why wouldn’t they arrive early? Get in line early? Call ahead and ask about the number of tickets sold? You can’t wait for this kind of major concert and think you can just walk right in. This was my first time at KeyBank Pavilion. We were parked by 3, got in line at 6, got through the line around 6:40 and were in our seats by 6:50.

Show up early. Get in line early. And by the way, the concert was wonderful. Buffett is still the best!

Susan Smith

Charleston, W.V.

