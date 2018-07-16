Letter to the editor: Peconi has right to her opinion
Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is guilty only of expressing an opinion on social media, one that most people probably were thinking but did not have cajones to express themselves. An opinion she has a right to express as First Amendment-protected free speech. Though in life some things are better left unsaid, and sometimes opinions are better kept to oneself. A lesson apparently no longer relevant since the advent of Twitter and Facebook.
Alleged or implied racism, xenophobia and prejudice are not crimes. Liberals, Democrats and socialists only want speech they deem politically acceptable. Disagree with the “party line” and an organized mob of out-of-town Sturmabteilung brown shirts show up to shout down, shut down and intimidate, as was done in Nazi Germany and communist Russia.
The only opinions that matter are those of the registered voters in Arnold. If Peconi is not producing “good works” for the city, the place to express dissatisfaction is at the ballot box come the next mayoral election. Then again, no voter in Arnold has voted for a Republican since 1928, and the Republican levers on the voting machines are probably rusted shut. This happens when you have one-party rule for 90 years.
D.A. Scandrol
Lower Burrell