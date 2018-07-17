Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Greensburg 'Soiree' a lovely evening

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

I was disheartened to read Donald Nelson’s negative letter regarding the summer soiree held in Greensburg June 28 ( “Greensburg ‘soiree’ disappointing,” July 11, TribLIVE). My girlfriends and I had a very different experience on that beautiful evening.

We thought it was a lovely way for us to get together to enjoy some shopping at the stores in town, a stroll by the pop-up tents featuring local artisans and tastings of some delicious wines (we had no difficulty finding the wine tents, as the maps provided made the locations of each very easy to locate). And although we did not choose to eat at one of the food trucks, it’s no surprise that it took a little time for them to prepare the food — the trucks are not “fast food vendors,” but rather similar to restaurant fare on wheels.

I think Nelson’s comments about the soiree were rather harsh. Therefore, in polite disagreement, my friends and I all commented how nice it was to support local businesses and how much we will look forward to this becoming an annual event. Kudos to the dedicated individuals who coordinated it. We hope it grows and brings more community togetherness for next year.

Ami Zachetti

Hempfield

