Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: What if Jesus was on Supreme Court?

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Jesus as justice?

I have been involved in competition for over 70 years of my life, from spelling bees in grade school to playing professional baseball to coaching young men for over 30 years. When the competition was over, if you lost, you accepted defeat and planned for the next chance.

The Democrats (liberals, socialists and communists) still cannot believe that Hillary Clinton is not president. They are against everything President Trump is trying to do. But to vehemently oppose his pick for Supreme Court justice before they even knew who it was falls into complete absurdity. They are worried they will lose the legality of abortion and the immorality of same-sex marriages.

Imagine if Trump had nominated Jesus to the Supreme Court. Prohibiting abortion would be the law. The sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman would be the rule of the land. What would happen? The losers, many of whom proclaim to believe in God, would probably ask him to leave this country, much like people in Israel who crucified him.

Jesus hears every word they speak against him and his laws.

Father Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.

