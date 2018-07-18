Letter to the editor: Trump protesters, learn from history
Updated 2 hours ago
Upon viewing the protests of Donald Trump in London, while seeking the European Union to bolster their defense contributions to NATO, I couldn’t help but recall how the previous generation of Brits protested the aspiring prime minister, Winston Churchill, prior to World War II, asking England to bolster defense from the threat of a German invasion. Churchill was ridiculed for being a warmonger and exaggerating the threat from Germany. Unfortunately, the peace-loving globalists won out. Germany invaded an unprotected England and would have conquered England if not for Churchill’s military strategy, America’s support and the grace of God.
The socialist mentality of these Trump protesters can lead to dangerous times again. It is not just a coincidence that the German word for socialism is Nazism. The National Association of Socialists of Germany (Nazi) of the 1930s and the National Association of Socialists of the U.S. today only differ in that the Nazi party hated the Jews and wanted to kill them, whereas the American socialists hate Trump and his supporters and want them destroyed. Both use paid groups of thugs to harass and intimidate those they hate. Both use propaganda to sway public opinion.
We can learn from history, or doom ourselves to relive the mistakes of the past.
Joel I. Last
Greensburg