Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Vets thank former Tarentum mayor Magnetta

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tarentum lost an honorable and well-respected gentleman in Carl J. Magnetta Jr. ( “Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta dead at 79,” July 2, TribLIVE). I do not know everything he did for Tarentum, but for 30 years of service as mayor he had to have done a lot of good things. I only wish I could have voted for him.

I do know my fellow veterans and I lost a good friend. Although he was not a veteran, he had the utmost respect for all veterans. I am a past chaplain, adjutant and senior vice commander of the Tarentum VFW. Carl was always there for us.

We are all going to miss you, Carl. God bless you, thank you for your service and may you rest in peace.

Carl Mochak

Buffalo Township

