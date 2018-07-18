Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Progressives out to destroy American way

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Progressives destructive

In 1936, Moscow issued a worldwide directive that carefully selected members of the communist youth to enter Catholic seminaries, and, after training, receive ordination as priests. Shortly thereafter, orders were issued to begin the infiltration of American universities. In both instances, the goal was to subvert the useful idiots in Marxist doctrine. According to testimony of former communist infiltrators before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, the infiltration program was successful beyond the Kremlin’s highest expectations.

In 2018 America, we have people who call themselves progressives, aka leftists, who with their blind minions are nothing more than communists with a slightly different view of socialism. They are permeating American society to the point that we have confrontations on a daily basis, with the outright destruction of the American way being their goal.

I have to ask these dupes of the Marxist/communist way: If Marxism has wreaked so much destruction on human life over the last century, with more than 120 million innocent people killed, how can you call that progress?

Joseph Krill

Murrysville

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me