Letter to the editor: Progressives out to destroy American way
Progressives destructive
In 1936, Moscow issued a worldwide directive that carefully selected members of the communist youth to enter Catholic seminaries, and, after training, receive ordination as priests. Shortly thereafter, orders were issued to begin the infiltration of American universities. In both instances, the goal was to subvert the useful idiots in Marxist doctrine. According to testimony of former communist infiltrators before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, the infiltration program was successful beyond the Kremlin’s highest expectations.
In 2018 America, we have people who call themselves progressives, aka leftists, who with their blind minions are nothing more than communists with a slightly different view of socialism. They are permeating American society to the point that we have confrontations on a daily basis, with the outright destruction of the American way being their goal.
I have to ask these dupes of the Marxist/communist way: If Marxism has wreaked so much destruction on human life over the last century, with more than 120 million innocent people killed, how can you call that progress?
Joseph Krill
Murrysville