Letter to the editor: Renewable energy critical for future generations
Updated 2 hours ago
Renewable energy
It is time Pennsylvania joins the fight against climate change and transitions to renewable energy, like wind and solar, to prevent more of the damage we are already experiencing. Here in Pittsburgh, we have seen a drastic increase in rainfall, breaking an 88-year record, leading to devastating landslides and flooding throughout our region. Without solutions for climate change, our city may be doomed.
In an effort to protect Pennsylvania, a group of bipartisan legislators have introduced a proposal to transition the state to 100 percent clean energy: House Bill 2132 and Senate Bill 1140. On June 12, I joined hundreds of Pennsylvanians in Harrisburg for PennEnvironment’s 100% Renewable Energy Advocacy Day for energizing meetings with our representatives and their staffs to promote greater sponsorship on these important bills.
I want to encourage my representative, Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, and others, to stand up for future generations of Pittsburghers by co-sponsoring this important legislation. Join me by calling on your state representative to co-sponsor these bills. Our future generations are counting on you.
Carla Richards
South Side