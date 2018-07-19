Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Heed Pope's climate message

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 6:51 a.m.

Heed pope on climate

On July 7, I visited the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica with the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale during a singing tour of Italy. We missed by one day Pope Francis’ speech warning about the effects of climate change.

He is one voice among many who are crying out to humanity to take notice of the horrible effects of global warming and climate change on our planet and act to make sure that we meet and exceed the goals of the Paris climate accord quickly before the damage is irreversible. Our oceans are being fouled every year by millions of tons of plastic refuse and are absorbing most of the excess heat caused by the spewing of fossil-fuel emissions into the atmosphere — over 100 million tons of pollution every day.

Please take the time to tell your member of Congress to embrace putting a “price on carbon” through carbon fee and dividend legislation that places an increasing fee on carbon emissions, collects the money and returns it as a monthly dividend check to all Americans. The 84 members of the Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus need our backs.

And yes, I’ve paid for carbon offsets for my flights to and from Europe, as should all those who fly.

Bruce Cooper

Adams

The writer is group leader of the regional chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby based in Slippery Rock.

