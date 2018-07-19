Letter to the editor: Arnold mayor said what many others are saying
Arnold mayor right
Well, I know I’m going to be making a lot of enemies by stating this, but I feel it needs to be said. First, I support the police for keeping us safe. Second, I would stand by the mayor of Arnold if I still lived in Arnold, as she is saying what many of us are saying.
As a recent letter-writer asked, why not wait until all of the facts are elucidated before making judgments on the police officer in question or about Antwon Rose? Protesters and demonstrators took up a cause they couldn’t possibly understand because all of the facts have not been presented. Loss of revenue for businesses and costs for extra police protection are just a few problems they caused. Who pays for police overtime? The working taxpayers.
It’s understandable to protest for a few days for what is perceived to be injustice, but any longer than that and it gets out of control and becomes mob mentality, and then violence inevitably follows. They turned from protesters to thugs. Bring on the hoses.
Robert Mike
Lower Burrell