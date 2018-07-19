Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Arnold mayor said what many others are saying

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 6:51 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Arnold mayor right

Well, I know I’m going to be making a lot of enemies by stating this, but I feel it needs to be said. First, I support the police for keeping us safe. Second, I would stand by the mayor of Arnold if I still lived in Arnold, as she is saying what many of us are saying.

As a recent letter-writer asked, why not wait until all of the facts are elucidated before making judgments on the police officer in question or about Antwon Rose? Protesters and demonstrators took up a cause they couldn’t possibly understand because all of the facts have not been presented. Loss of revenue for businesses and costs for extra police protection are just a few problems they caused. Who pays for police overtime? The working taxpayers.

It’s understandable to protest for a few days for what is perceived to be injustice, but any longer than that and it gets out of control and becomes mob mentality, and then violence inevitably follows. They turned from protesters to thugs. Bring on the hoses.

Robert Mike

Lower Burrell

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me