Letter to the editor: Impeach Trump for undermining our freedoms
Updated 6 hours ago
I have been privileged to live in the freest country in the world for the past 81 years. This freedom, which is boldly stated in the Declaration of Independence and operationalized by the U.S. Constitution, has been defended and supported by all of our presidents until the ascent of Donald J. Trump.
He has attacked our constitutional freedoms and undermined the representative democracies of the world. Evidence of these attacks is his attempt to crush NATO and to undermine the trade agreements that support it and his constant criticism of our allies while congratulating dictators when they have been overwhelmingly elected.
Our Founding Fathers did provide a mechanism in our Constitution to curtail presidents who undermine our freedoms. The House of Representatives can initiate impeachment procedures as a grand jury and the Senate acting as a jury can remove from office. To preserve our representative democracy and to support the representative democracies of the world, Congress should act immediately.
Richard P. Davis
Saltlick