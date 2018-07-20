Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Clarifying Greensburg 'soiree' concerns

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

I was the chairperson for Greensburg’s soiree on June 28. In response to Donald Nelson’s letter ( “Greensburg ‘soiree’ disappointing,” July 11, TribLIVE) I wanted to explain some of the issues he mentioned.

When you purchased raffle tickets, you should have received a map noting the stores involved with the raffle. The map also showed where the six wineries were located. Three of them were at businesses on the outskirts of town. We offered a free shuttle to those locations. We did this to be inclusive of as many businesses in Greensburg as possible.

Yes, there were to be six food trucks, but due to personal reasons one had to pull out. We did have six food vendors, four in trucks and two in tents. One had to bring his tent because he had trouble with his truck. Food trucks are like restaurants on wheels. Food is made to order, so a 15-minute wait is common.

The park on Pennsylvania Avenue was in need of a cleanup. And we are grateful that Project Greensburg, along with other Greensburg residents, on their own time, with donated flowers, cleaned the park in early July. Sadly enough even after the cleanup, if you went there today you would probably find bird droppings. You can’t stop Mother Nature.

Business owners and professionals recently started meeting to form the Greensburg Business & Professional Association. We meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays at McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate. Mr. Nelson, we invite you to join us and welcome your input on any way we can continue to keep Greensburg growing.

Helen Keegan-Geroux

Hempfield

