Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Ireland's celebration of abortion is frightening

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Celebrating abortion?

It looked like the city of Pittsburgh on a day when the Steelers had won the Super Bowl: people dancing in the streets, girls riding on guys’ shoulders. Great jubilation and celebration. But it wasn’t Pittsburgh. It was Ireland, when it was announced that two-thirds of Irish voters had voted in a referendum to abolish the law prohibiting abortion.

How fantastic it apparently was that Ireland has now become a leftist, liberal country no longer guided by Catholic doctrine. Unrestricted abortion will now be available up to the 12th week of pregnancy and attainable up to full term if the mother’s health is at risk, an easily abused exception to any remaining restrictions. At least we don’t celebrate it.

This shameless and heartless lack of feeling, emotion and compassion for babies is incomprehensible and frightening to me. This callous disregard for human life is the mentality that allowed for the unthinkable atrocities of the past.

This attitude is a manifestation of the Godless, depraved and pervasive leftist progressivism that is like a deadly, creeping lava flow, poisoning societies and destroying everything innocent, good and decent in its path. May more of us awaken to the looming threat.

Bob McBride

West Deer

