Letter to the editor: Republicans have done much for blacks, women
Updated 1 hour ago
Don’t demonize GOP
Regarding “Clinton critical of nation’s direction in Pittsburgh speech” (July 13, TribLIVE): Why don’t people know:
• Which party freed the slaves: Republicans. They supported the 14th Amendment.
• That Republicans supported women’s right to vote: Yes, in May of 1919.
• That Roe v. Wade passed in 1973 with a 7-2 vote, and six of the seven Supreme Court justices in the majority were Republican nominees. A Democrat opposed its passage. Republican judges could have overturned it any time in the past (if they wanted to), but they didn’t.
So why are people demonizing the party that has done so much for blacks and women, and why are teachers unaware of the history Hillary Clinton is afraid of?
So many letters to the editor show a basic lack of understanding of our laws or reasons for what is law, such as Karen Stewart’s letter about separating children at the border ( “Lies don’t help on immigration,” July 13, TribLIVE). People are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.
Dorothy Otto
Hempfield