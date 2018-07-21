Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republicans have done much for blacks, women

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 6:27 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Don’t demonize GOP

Regarding “Clinton critical of nation’s direction in Pittsburgh speech” (July 13, TribLIVE): Why don’t people know:

• Which party freed the slaves: Republicans. They supported the 14th Amendment.

• That Republicans supported women’s right to vote: Yes, in May of 1919.

• That Roe v. Wade passed in 1973 with a 7-2 vote, and six of the seven Supreme Court justices in the majority were Republican nominees. A Democrat opposed its passage. Republican judges could have overturned it any time in the past (if they wanted to), but they didn’t.

So why are people demonizing the party that has done so much for blacks and women, and why are teachers unaware of the history Hillary Clinton is afraid of?

So many letters to the editor show a basic lack of understanding of our laws or reasons for what is law, such as Karen Stewart’s letter about separating children at the border ( “Lies don’t help on immigration,” July 13, TribLIVE). People are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.

Dorothy Otto

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me