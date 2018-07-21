Letter to the editor: Trump can't save us from debt
Updated 1 hour ago
Trump & debt
A year and a half of this nerve-wracking “yacking” from President Trump must give him chapped lips. What has he accomplished during his presidency? A tax break for the very rich eventually paid for by working families, social distress and inequality for the masses.
Trump was elected to be a savior to make our country “great again.” An impossible task. He can’t save us from massive debt by spending our way out of it. Our government needs to learn to live off its federal tax revenues and start paying off our national debt. Less federal dollars means we pay more. Our national debt will double in 10 years. We will pay more with higher inflation, interest and unemployment rates.
All this is a bad brew for things to come, causing desperate times. And defaulting or printing money to deal with our debt doesn’t really matter.
George O. Curry
White