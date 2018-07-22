Letter to the editor: Reagan's words & Trump's moral bankruptcy

Toxic Trump

In his farewell address Jan. 11, 1989, President Ronald Reagan reflected on John Winthrop’s phrase “city upon a hill.” Reagan said, “I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God blessed and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace, a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity, and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get there. That’s how I saw it and still see it.”

He continued, “and she’s still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom, for all the pilgrims from all the lost places who are hurtling through the darkness toward home.”

How did America get hijacked by a morally bankrupt and constitutionally illiterate man who is supported by the GOP that admired Reagan? I feel very sad for them and for America.

It is time for all of us to reject the toxicity emanating from Washington and to once again make America “the shining city upon a hill.”

Renalda Arndt

South Huntingdon