Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Don't provide a forum for LGBTQ+ hatred

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It’s radically irresponsible to give Kathleen Bollinger a mouthpiece for her hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community ( “Ashamed of Allegheny County’s ‘pride’,” July 14, TribLIVE). You wouldn’t publish an article demeaning straight people or saying “black people shouldn’t vote” because it’s 2018 and we should at least know how to respect people as human beings.

Bollinger wrote, “Bisexuals can spread AIDS to the straight community,” which had nothing to do with the rest of her letter. To equate the LGBTQ+ community exclusively with HIV/AIDS is peddling fringe conservative propaganda. As governor of Indiana, Mike Pence cut all funding for HIV/AIDS and ended up creating a microepidemic of the virus within his state. Donald Trump cut research and treatment funds for combating the disease.

As a newspaper, you’re directly responsible for peddling this misinformation by publishing such a hurtful and untrue letter. There’s approximately zero truth in Bollinger’s hatred — and you gave this classless woman a megaphone.

She believes she can say this strictly because it’s under her First Amendment rights as an American. A lot of conservatives believe the First Amendment means you can say whatever you want. It doesn’t. Your rights stop when mine are infringed upon. It’s frustrating because conservatives believe they can criticize and bully the LGBTQ+ community without repercussion, but when a late-night comic says an inappropriate word, everybody loses their minds.

I implore you to do better. You have a responsibility to a city.

Christopher Kelley

New York City

The writer is a Mt. Lebanon native.

