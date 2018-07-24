Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Treasonous Trump

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 9:18 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Roman orator Marcus Tullius Cicero wrote: “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

And know the sun has risen above the horizon and the treasonous Trump is exposed. Good morning, America!

Jim Gebicki

Latrobe

