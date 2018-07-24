Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Arnold's taxes, artwork & mayor

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 9:18 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Once more we are hit with a school tax increase. The New Kensington-Arnold School District has closed three schools, furloughed and recalled teachers, and now we have three less schools with the same amount of teachers. What kind of belt-tightening is that? In order to change, we need a superintendent with an educational degree and board members, who have served for years, voted out of office. Things won’t change unless voters make it happen.

The wall painting in Lower Arnold is worth the money. We commend the artist for doing an excellent job. This should have been done years ago.

Now a word about Mayor Karen Peconi and her comments about the recent demonstrations in Pittsburgh. For once, I agree with our mayor and feel she has no need to apologize or resign. Our Constitution gives us a right to peacefully demonstrate. It also gives her a right to freedom of speech.

Is a demonstration that blocks roads and bridges and has traffic backed up for miles peaceful? Is it racist to ask if these demonstrators have jobs? What mayor would sit back, pretend all is well and do nothing to help the police? I think many of the stranded motorists would agree that water cannons would have been an excellent way to clear the roadways. Further, where were these concerned protesters when a fleeing hoodlum killed a New Kensington police officer? Apparently, there are a different set of standards when the cop gets killed.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold

