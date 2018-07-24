Letter to the editor: Plum schools' two-headed monster

I felt I had to write this letter after reading about negotiations between the Plum School Board and the teachers union. I taught in the district for 36 years and helped negotiate two contracts. The district and the union have created a two-headed monster.

I cannot understand why the union can let any number of teachers go on the chopping block. Have they gotten to the point that it’s only about those at the top, with no concern about younger teachers? Every effort should be made to save all of these jobs. Did my union ever think that the last two massive contracts would not come back to haunt them? They had to know that eventually the board would consider laying off teachers and increasing class sizes.

How soon the union forgot about their retired teachers. Something had to give when the district had to constantly increase its percentage into the retirement system. They had to stop because they couldn’t afford it anymore. This means that retirees of 15, 20, 25 and even 30 years will never see a cost-of-living adjustment. Those working now do not have to worry about their retirement because they will get 70 percent of their six-figure salary after 35 years of service.

This might sound like sour grapes and it possibly is, but I always cared for the working and the retired.

Joseph DelloStritto

Plum