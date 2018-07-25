Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Protesters a mob to be dealt with

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:36 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

I believe that if the protesters who blocked the Parkway several weeks ago had not been of a minority race Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi’s comment regarding using water cannons to disperse them would have been perceived as a good idea, which in fact it was. What we had was a mob blocking a major highway and putting many lives at risk in the process. This unlawful behavior should have been dealt with severely. Unfortunately, all politicians do today is try to placate and appease the unruly and this only makes matters worse the next time.

Sam Shutter

Blairsville

