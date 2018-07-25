Letter to the editor: Legislators must have right to vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Mike Turzai is responsible for ensuring the democratic process works for the legislators, local government and the people.

A small minority of Pennsylvania legislators are manipulating our democratic system to the extreme (e.g., Daryl Metcalfe). They use SPAM amendments, committee actions without notice, last-minute controversial amendments without hearings or public input, and more.

This minority robbed 110 (clear majority) Pennsylvania House bipartisan co-sponsors of the right to vote “yes” on a clean citizens redistricting reform bill. This, in turn, robbed the 246 municipalities and 19 counties (53 percent of Pennsylvanians) that approved redistricting resolutions to end being unnecessarily divided and marginalized. And the 64 percent of Pennsylvanians who want redistricting reform.

The few have gone too far. They are no longer taking advantage of methods to sway legislation. They are hijacking the process and undermining our democracy. They have stopped the good faith democratic process of bills, hearings, public input, negotiation and compromise.

It is Turzai alone deciding not to reconvene the Pennsylvania House and allow negotiation and compromise on Senate Bill 22 to continue. Gov. Wolf and Senate leaders stand ready to act.

Connie Hester

Shaler