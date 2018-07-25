Letter to the editor: End prevailing wage in Pa.

I have watched two momentous occurrences take place in two other states. I am jealous as I view the impact that ballot initiatives have on the well-being of citizens. Yet Pennsylvania denies its citizens that freedom. To view the political Pennsylvania dishonesty, all you have to do is see how much smaller the Legislature is now, all talk and not action.

In California, the ability of a group of citizens to gather enough signatures to cause the state legislature to write and pass a bill addressing data-privacy laws before the November election was great. In Michigan, a ballot initiative caused the legislature to pass a bill repealing prevailing wage.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this saved Michigan taxpayers over $400 million annually on public works. As long as quality standards are evenly applied to union and nonunion bids, why not pay less and save the taxpayers unneeded costs? The answer is easy. Union political action committee money makes it easier to look the other way.

Unions provide a very necessary role, but not to the level they are now, costing the taxpayer. If the federal government ever passes a new national infrastructure program, the taxpayer savings will be in the billions of dollars. Pennsylvania state government, when is it the taxpayer’s turn to win? Rescind the prevailing wage in Pennsylvania.

Ray Borkoski

Ford City