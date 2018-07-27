Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Peconi's apology doesn't ring true

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

I would like to comment on the apology (?) letter Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi read at the July 10 council meeting. She said she had to read it so she would not forget what she wanted to say. If it were a true apology, she would not have had to read it. It should have come from the heart, not a piece of paper.

Some people, including the mayor, have blamed some council members for the petition seeking her resignation. She did all of this herself. Words spoken cannot be taken back with a half-hearted apology, nor can you blame someone else.

Peconi said she cares for the city of Arnold and its citizens. I find that hard to believe. Hopefully people will remember this at election time. I know I will.

Carol Corchia

Arnold

