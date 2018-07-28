Sounding off: Peconi is unqualified to be mayor

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi’s record speaks for itself. Her latest blunder may be the worst, but it’s certainly not the first.

Upon election, she immediately demoted the first female chief of police to install a friend.

In 2017, she granted police officers — including her son — paid leave without approval from council, costing $20,000. When a council member accused her of malfeasance, she picked a fight with him, then had him cited for “assault” because he pushed back.

She demanded access for herself and her police chief to all city offices, records and files without regard to policy, procedure or confidentiality.

She thinks it is appropriate to use fire hoses on peaceful protesters.

Her behavior shows that she is terribly unqualified as a leader and should resign. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money to bring this issue to the state level. If she truly cares about the city of Arnold and its residents, she would resign.

Katie Robson, New Kensington

Reagan’s words and Trump’s moral bankruptcy

In his farewell address Jan. 11, 1989, President Ronald Reagan reflected on John Winthrop’s phrase “city upon a hill.” Reagan said, “I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God blessed and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace, a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity, and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get there. That’s how I saw it and still see it.”

He continued, “and she’s still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom, for all the pilgrims from all the lost places who are hurtling through the darkness toward home.”

How did America get hijacked by a morally bankrupt and constitutionally illiterate man who is supported by the GOP that admired Reagan? I feel very sad for them and for America.

It is time for all of us to reject the toxicity emanating from Washington and to once again make America “the shining city upon a hill.”

Renalda Arndt, South Huntingdon

Zappala should resign over abortion comments

Regarding the article “Zappala won’t prosecute those who seek, perform abortions if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade” : Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala should be removed from office because he has expressed that his own feelings come before enforcement of the law. Who knows what other feelings he has that would preclude him from justly supporting the law?

Douglas D. Greathouse, Moon

Setting record straight on Trump, immigration

Columnist Ralph Reiland took President Trump’s statement, “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These are animals.” totally out of context (“Kids in cages: A short step from despotism,”). The president was replying to a question about MS-13 gangs, not all illegal immigrants. Also, kids are not put in cages; more fake news. Fox News showed children playing soccer and video games, watching TV and eating three meals a day. Trump’s executive order is putting families together.

In 2016, more than 15,000 Americans died from heroin overdoses. More than 90 percent of the heroin in the U.S. comes from the southern border.

On June 22, Trump invited “angel families” — families separated permanently from their loved ones who were killed by illegal immigrants — to the White House. “These are the families the media ignores,” he said. He listed these statistics on illegal immigrants: 25,000 arrested for murder, 42,000 for robbery, nearly 70,000 for sex crimes and nearly 15,000 for kidnapping.

Please Google “angel families at the White House June 22.” It will break your heart.

Lou Hoetzlein, Springdale

End Mammoth Park goose massacre

I live near Mammoth Park, where they have a “goose massacre” every year. People arrive at 5:30 a.m., and walkers aren’t allowed in.

We brought in an organization to capture and relocate tame ducks, raised as pets, that had been dumped there. The person in charge said there were no geese on the lake at that time, and this is the time they should be there (molting season). There is no justifiable reason to have a shooting spree this year. They shoot the geese because they leave excrement on the sidewalks.

Passersby told stories of cranes, ducks and swans being shot, and of shooters luring geese with food and then shooting them, which is illegal.

We were told to put a camera in a tree, videotape the shootings and note license plate numbers. I don’t have time for that. I’ll just send letters to make people aware.

Lynda Warren, Mt. Pleasant Township

Spanier should be in jail with Sandusky

That the disgraced Graham Spanier, who presided over Penn State during the years that football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys, received a $2.9 million “severance agreement and deferred pay” ( “Let the door hit you: University presidents make more when they leave,” ) is an absolute outrage. Instead of the sweetheart deal, Spanier should be sharing a jail cell with Sandusky.

Related to this largess, did someone say “Your tuition money and tax dollars at work?” Also, who are the brilliant PSU trustees who must have signed off on the deal?

Wayne Baughman, Salem

Legislators must have right to vote

As Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Mike Turzai is responsible for ensuring the democratic process works for the legislators, local government and the people.

A small minority of Pennsylvania legislators are manipulating our democratic system to the extreme (e.g., Daryl Metcalfe). They use SPAM amendments, committee actions without notice, last-minute controversial amendments without hearings or public input, and more.

This minority robbed 110 (clear majority) Pennsylvania House bipartisan co-sponsors of the right to vote “yes” on a clean citizens redistricting reform bill. This, in turn, robbed the 246 municipalities and 19 counties (53 percent of Pennsylvanians) that approved redistricting resolutions to end being unnecessarily divided and marginalized. And the 64 percent of Pennsylvanians who want redistricting reform.

The few have gone too far. They are no longer taking advantage of methods to sway legislation. They are hijacking the process and undermining our democracy. They have stopped the good faith democratic process of bills, hearings, public input, negotiation and compromise.

It is Turzai alone deciding not to reconvene the Pennsylvania House and allow negotiation and compromise on Senate Bill 22 to continue. Gov. Wolf and Senate leaders stand ready to act.

Connie Hester, Shaler