Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: This Democrat strives for Constitution's freedoms

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Interesting piece of mail from the Faith & Freedom Coalition (i.e., Ralph Reed) as it gears up for the 2018 midterms. The final option is a checkbox: “No, because I oppose President Trump. I want the Left in control of our government; I want ‘open borders’ for America; and I want Christianity erased from American public life.”

Not quite! This Democrat knows that the Democratic platform includes comprehensive immigration reform; a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants; reform of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; reduction of the immigrant backlog; and the protection of immigrant labor from exploitation.

This Democrat knows that our country was founded on the principle of separation of church and state, something that is controversial as the demographics of our country continue to change. Once upon a time, this Democrat, as a student, began each day at school with verses from the Bible (a predominantly Jewish high school, so they were Old Testament verses); then as a teacher, this Democrat had Muslims and Hindus among her many students. Opening each day with Bible reading had been declared unconstitutional in 1963.

This Democrat knows that as we go through life, things change; but knows, too, that people all over this world strive for the freedoms expressed in our Constitution.

Carole A. Briggs

Brookville

