Letter to the editor: Damn the liberal torpedoes
Updated 2 hours ago
As long as we have uninformed and misinformed voters and a government that’s permissive of subversive sabotage from the likes of protest financier George Soros, who should be stripped of his U.S. citizenship and deported, and that of antagonist President Obama (who should be indicted) and his deep state shadow government, and a Department and Secretary of Education that condone socialistic brainwashing of students by leftist professors abetted by campus administrators, and a liberal progressive party that favors illegal immigration and fraudulent voting to win elections, distorts the truth and relishes fake news, wastes money buying votes and creating massive debt for generations to come, that’s taken prayer out of schools and shows deference to the self-centered wants of unions and special interests, then it matters little all the surveys, petitions and contributions to soliciting organizations, and we fear America being made worse in this year’s elections of Republicans vs. Democrats.
No, it’s common sense conservatives vs. misguided liberals and thus our coined slogan: “Damn the liberal subversive torpedoes, full speed ahead to keep the Republic.”
Clay Stover
West Newton
Rudy Puchan
Latrobe