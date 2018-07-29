Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: On Kavanaugh, Casey is putting constituents first

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In the editorial “Don’t obstruct process, Sen. Casey” (July 16, TribLIVE) you suggest that Sen. Bob Casey will obstruct the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court — as Sen. Pat Toomey had successfully helped do with Merrick Garland — in an attempt to “genuflect to the hard left.”

The Why Courts Matter-PA coalition finds that assertion preposterous. To the contrary, Casey is listening to his constituents and evoking his constitutional role of providing advice and consent for judicial nominees. Kavanaugh is not a consensus, mainstream nominee by design. Kavanaugh was picked from a corrupted list of 25 judges, hand-selected by dark-money sources and outside groups such as the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation, because of his already-vetted extremist, right-wing ideology. Kavanaugh will be another justice who puts powerful and corporate interests above the average American.

Casey and his constituents want an independent voice on the judiciary, not a justice who will rubber-stamp the Trump administration. Kavanaugh’s record and beliefs tell us he will assert his political agenda and will not be an independent check on the president. His nomination serves to activate the far-right base, including those on the right who have misgivings about other areas of Trump’s out-of-control administration, but want control of the third branch.

Casey is putting his constituents’ needs first. All of our elected officials should fear their constituents in 2018 and beyond if they don’t protect our liberties and listen to the will of the people.

Kadida Kenner

Harrisburg

The writer is campaign director of Why Courts Matter — PA.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me