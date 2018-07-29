Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Educating on immigrants

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 29, 2018

In reply to Kathleen Brestensky’s letter “Immigrants not illegal” (July 2, TribLIVE): First of all the immigrants flooding across our southern border are illegal because they have not followed our laws in relation to immigrating to the United States. There are legal ways to apply to enter this country but apparently, you do not believe in the rule of law.

As to the separation of children from parents, this was started under the Obama administration in order to investigate if the adults were actually the parents of the children. The problems occurred when under Obama’s orders many of the children were sent to foster homes across the country before the investigations could be completed. If you cross the border without proper government authorization you are here illegally.

As to the walls surrounding the Vatican, may I suggest you either make a trip to Italy to see for yourself the massive walls or do your own research. The walls were erected in the Middle Ages to keep the invading Muslims out. Pope Francis did bring less than a dozen families to Vatican City more as a political show than anything else. If the pope really had concern for these people he would order that the riches of the Catholic church be spent on aiding them in their own countries. May I suggest that you watch the movie “The Shoes of The Fisherman” starring Anthony Quinn as a pope who actually does that.

Now that I am through educating you I hope and pray that you have God’s blessing and a nice day.

John T. Watson

North Huntingdon

