Letter to the editor: Casey needs to go

Since America’s founding, members of the U.S. Supreme Court have been nominated by the president, then examined and confirmed by the Senate by majority vote. As all his predecessors have done, President Trump nominated a well-respected federal judge, Brett Kavanaugh, to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Prior to the nomination, obstructionist Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey announced that he would vote no on anyone Trump nominated. Casey admits that he likes some on Trump’s list of 25 excellent candidates, such as Pittsburgh native Judge Thomas Hardiman, whom he voted to confirm in 2007.

Casey should now recognize that Trump is a very different kind of president: a hard-working, principled leader who believes in getting things done for America and improving the lives of her people. In nominating Kavanaugh, he has done just that.

It’s time for Casey to look in the mirror and ask himself who he is serving. With his 12 years of weak performance, it certainly hasn’t been the American people. Senator, I believe Lee Iacocca said it best: “Lead, follow or get out of the way.”

It’s time for you to go.

On Nov. 6, we have an excellent alternative: Lou Barletta, a hard-working leader who knows how to get things done, and with an excellent track record to prove it. Barletta is a successful businessman, Hazleton mayor and U.S. congressman. Please join me in voting for Barletta for U.S. Senate.

Maury Fey

Murrysville