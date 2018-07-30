Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Police protection is a balance

Letter to the Editor | Monday, July 30, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

What a wonderful country we live in. Hundreds of thousands of people are trying to enter the country illegally because it is safe and we have police protection. Some are paying $6,000 or more to be smuggled across the border.

At the same time hundreds in Pittsburgh are protesting because of police protection. Don’t we have any more World War II or Korean War vets? GIs had to walk guard duty. Some were psychology majors in college, some were just kids like Bubba who hated sergeants and authority and would as soon shoot you as say hi. When the guard said halt, you halted. You didn’t know who was on guard duty.

Police protection is a balance; you get what you pay for. If you want low taxes, you get Bubba as a police officer.

Tom Agnew

Irwin

