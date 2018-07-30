Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Letter-writer needs history lesson

Letter to the Editor | Monday, July 30, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

What’s the point of intentionally spreading disinformation? Joel Last’s letter “Trump protesters, learn from history” (July 18, TribLIVE) was right out of an old “Mr. Peabody” cartoon.

He writes, “the German word for socialism is Nazism.” Actually, the German word for socialism is “sozialismus.” See the difference? The term Nazi is shorthand for Hitler’s National Socialist German Worker Party — a virulent right-wing fascist organization. Last writes that Nazi stands for the “National Association of Socialists of Germany.” Wrong, but at least he’s getting warmer.

Last goes on to equate NATO with the European Union, even though they are hardly the same. He insists that “Germany invaded an unprotected England.” Really?

The rest of his diatribe is so much fantasist pap. “Learn from history” indeed.

Jim Harger

New Kensington

